Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 13,090 Innoviva, Inc. $INVA

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 10.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Stock Performance

NASDAQ INVA opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Innoviva from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

