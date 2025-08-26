Algert Global LLC Cuts Position in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. $TNGX

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,740 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of Tango Therapeutics worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $12.02.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.72% and a negative net margin of 599.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $7,711,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,759,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,471,115.75. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNGX. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

