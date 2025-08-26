Algert Global LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,170 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $13,098,864.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,146,635. The trade was a 29.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,972 shares of company stock worth $15,746,449. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of IBKR opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $106.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

