Algert Global LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,874,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,792,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 165,762 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $47,129,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,739,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 58.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,088,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 403,157 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other news, Director William Dean Hansen sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $189,170.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,036.76. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 53,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $1,629,586.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,302.40. This trade represents a 25.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,455 shares of company stock worth $6,217,185. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.