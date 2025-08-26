Algert Global LLC Decreases Position in Planet Labs PBC $PL

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,480 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,213,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,802,000 after buying an additional 261,171 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,078,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 261,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 1,013,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,966,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 145,123 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,323,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 389,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (up previously from $6.30) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.60 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of PL opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. Planet Labs PBC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC Profile

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

