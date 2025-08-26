Algert Global LLC Grows Position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. $AOMR

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 341,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 248,131 shares in the last quarter. CF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 92,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 57,283 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 595,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $5,801,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,134,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,308,547.50. This represents a 12.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 83.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $10.50 price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

