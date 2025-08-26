Algert Global LLC Has $109,000 Position in Accuray Incorporated $ARAY

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 104.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,170 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Accuray by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 201,037 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Accuray by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 71,198 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Accuray by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accuray by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Accuray from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Accuray Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.1401 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $174.59 million, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.78 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. Accuray has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

