Algert Global LLC Has $128,000 Position in Cerus Corporation $CERS

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus Price Performance

Shares of CERS opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Cerus Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $245.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Cerus Profile

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 9.81%.The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million. Cerus has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cerus Corporation will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.