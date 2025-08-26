Algert Global LLC Has $145,000 Stake in Ooma, Inc. $OOMA

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ooma in the first quarter valued at about $3,465,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 95,765 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 172.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 81,446 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,387,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $142,470.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 207,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,268.79. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 12,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $154,219.01. Following the sale, the director owned 241,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,636.83. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,609 shares of company stock worth $666,657. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Ooma Stock Performance

OOMA opened at $11.9850 on Tuesday. Ooma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.79 million, a PE ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

