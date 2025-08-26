Algert Global LLC Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. $BLDE

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.08% of Blade Air Mobility worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blade Air Mobility

In other news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 47,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $237,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 1,148,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,239.96. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 46,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $231,774.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,340,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,623,774.30. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,870 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Up 0.7%

BLDE opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.09 million. Blade Air Mobility has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

