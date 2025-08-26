Algert Global LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. $OPY

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPY. Boston Partners raised its position in Oppenheimer by 457.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 58,735 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Oppenheimer by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 43,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Oppenheimer by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 37,284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Oppenheimer by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after buying an additional 33,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:OPY opened at $71.6180 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.24. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.18 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $147,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,548.46. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Friedman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $221,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,060. The trade was a 14.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oppenheimer Profile

(Free Report)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Stories

