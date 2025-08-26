Algert Global LLC Has $245,000 Stock Position in Graham Corporation $GHM

Algert Global LLC grew its position in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 839.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Graham by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 12,800.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 675.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $49.0070 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. Graham Corporation has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.10 million, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Graham had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.53 million. Graham has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Graham Corporation will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Graham to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Graham to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graham currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Report on Graham

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.