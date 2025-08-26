Algert Global LLC Increases Stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. $CVLG

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 1,289.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 6,352.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

