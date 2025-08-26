Algert Global LLC Increases Stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. $ORN

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 142.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 303.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Orion Group Price Performance

ORN opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $276.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.03. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

