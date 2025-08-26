Algert Global LLC Invests $250,000 in PPL Corporation $PPL

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1,057.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $77,636.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,781.60. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of PPL opened at $36.5050 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00. PPL Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.34%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

