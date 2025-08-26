Algert Global LLC Invests $256,000 in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,265 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 93.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,216,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,994,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,984 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,990,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,472 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,946 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $77,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Desjardins upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE TD opened at $73.7950 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $66.18. Toronto Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $75.58.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

