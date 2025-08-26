Algert Global LLC Lowers Position in N-able, Inc. $NABL

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 71.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,740 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in N-able were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NABL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in N-able by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in N-able during the fourth quarter worth $1,069,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in N-able by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,529,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,969,000 after acquiring an additional 179,305 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in N-able by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in N-able by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get N-able alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.75 price target (up from $8.30) on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered N-able from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, N-able has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other N-able news, Director Ann Johnson sold 34,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $266,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,164.80. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael I. Adler sold 31,728 shares of N-able stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $244,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 468,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,244.60. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

N-able Stock Performance

NYSE:NABL opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. N-able, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.20 and a beta of 0.62.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. N-able had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 0.59%.The business had revenue of $131.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. N-able has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

N-able Profile

(Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.