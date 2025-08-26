Algert Global LLC Makes New $138,000 Investment in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. $PDM

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Piedmont Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Piedmont Realty Trust Stock Performance

PDM opened at $8.1550 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.96 million. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. Piedmont Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.440 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

