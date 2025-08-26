Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. $ACRS

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $194.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.01% and a negative net margin of 802.03%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.71.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

