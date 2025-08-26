Algert Global LLC Purchases 24,760 Shares of Unisys Corporation $UIS

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 110.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of Unisys worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 18.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 22.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Unisys by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unisys Price Performance

UIS stock opened at $3.9870 on Tuesday. Unisys Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.The firm had revenue of $483.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Unisys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unisys Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UIS. Maxim Group raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Unisys Profile

(Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

