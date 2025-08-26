Algert Global LLC Purchases New Stake in SmartRent, Inc. $SMRT

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of SmartRent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 101.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 17,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 944.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in SmartRent in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 76.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 72,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other SmartRent news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 398,204 shares in the company, valued at $497,755. This represents a 60.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 625,000 shares of company stock worth $840,850 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SmartRent Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of SMRT opened at $1.4250 on Tuesday. SmartRent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.6710 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $268.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 46.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $38.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

SmartRent declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 27.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMRT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SmartRent from $1.30 to $1.45 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SmartRent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SmartRent to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SmartRent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.45.

SmartRent Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

