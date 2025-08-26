Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 12,460 Inogen, Inc $INGN

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Inogen by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Inogen by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Inogen in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.
Inogen Stock Performance
Shares of INGN stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Inogen, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $208.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. Inogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inogen, Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Inogen Profile
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
