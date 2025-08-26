Algert Global LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group $CWT

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,461,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 686.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CWT opened at $46.7350 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $264.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.20 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $55,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,491.99. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

