Algert Global LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average of $102.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.90 and a 12-month high of $108.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,476,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,137,894.58. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $18,347,824.96. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 345,029 shares of company stock valued at $35,976,603. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

