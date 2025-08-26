Algert Global LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. $DHIL

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 26,184.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 765.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jo Ann Quinif purchased 2,750 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.01 per share, with a total value of $396,027.50. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 25,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,129.63. This represents a 11.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DHIL opened at $147.95 on Tuesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.32 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The company has a market cap of $403.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.65.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

