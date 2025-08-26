Algert Global LLC Sells 168,220 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,220 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 73.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7%

HR stock opened at $17.0970 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.83 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 75,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,059.20. The trade was a 15.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

