Algert Global LLC Sells 18,913 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. $PLRX

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,913 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1,299.0% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1,557.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 55,637 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 42.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.42. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.1001 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLRX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $17.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

