Algert Global LLC Sells 21,380 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. $BHVN

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,380 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 319.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Biohaven by 84,800.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Biohaven by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Biohaven from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Biohaven from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Biohaven from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Biohaven Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of BHVN opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.