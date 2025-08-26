Algert Global LLC Sells 227,992 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. $TBLA

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,992 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Trading Down 0.9%

Taboola.com stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.04 million, a P/E ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBLA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taboola.com from $3.34 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Taboola.com from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 20,083 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $75,311.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,872,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,771,413.75. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

