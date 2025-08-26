Algert Global LLC Sells 27,596 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. $SAGE

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,596 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAGE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 61,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 33,029 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAGE. Scotiabank cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $543.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.26. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $31.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 427.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.