Algert Global LLC Sells 56,651 Shares of CryoPort, Inc. $CYRX

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,651 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in CryoPort were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in CryoPort in the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 19,886 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CryoPort stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. CryoPort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CryoPort ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.74 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 37.21%. CryoPort has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYRX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CryoPort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Insider Activity at CryoPort

In other CryoPort news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 40,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $294,870.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 92,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,454.72. This trade represents a 30.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $80,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 207,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,536.71. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,747 shares of company stock worth $3,417,829. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CryoPort Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

