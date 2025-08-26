Algert Global LLC Sells 69,677 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) $CLDT

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,677 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.07% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 44,335 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 63,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT opened at $7.6150 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.98 million, a PE ratio of 253.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Chatham Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

