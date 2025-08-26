Algert Global LLC Sells 87,390 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 87,390 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WWW. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $30.5350 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.74. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.82 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.