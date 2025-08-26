Algert Global LLC Takes $124,000 Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. $VNDA

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 227,428 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 929,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 110,262 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 668,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 269,183 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,022,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $32,130.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 97,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,606.38. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VNDA stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $272.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 32.90%.The firm had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

