Algert Global LLC Takes $171,000 Position in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 3,198.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UEC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $12.25 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 50,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $488,696.00. Following the sale, the director owned 182,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,119.94. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Uranium Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.