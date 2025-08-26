Algert Global LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,631 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Shopify by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 4.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $140.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of 90.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.93. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $156.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. ATB Capital downgraded Shopify to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Shopify from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.51.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

