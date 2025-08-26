Algert Global LLC Takes $69,000 Position in Kaltura, Inc. $KLTR

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaltura Price Performance

Shares of KLTR stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Kaltura, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Kaltura from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John N. Doherty sold 14,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $29,211.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,479,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,351.78. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

Featured Articles

