Algert Global LLC Takes Position in HomeStreet, Inc. $HMST

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Price Performance

HomeStreet stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $264.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.21). HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 42.54%.The firm had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HMST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on HomeStreet from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMST

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.