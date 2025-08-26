Algert Global LLC Takes Position in HomeStreet, Inc. $HMST

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.
HomeStreet Price Performance
HomeStreet stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $264.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HMST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on HomeStreet from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.
HomeStreet Company Profile
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.
