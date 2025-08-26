Algert Global LLC Trims Position in BARK, Inc. $BARK

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,340 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in BARK were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BARK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BARK by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 41,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 160,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BARK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BARK from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BARK from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zahir Ibrahim bought 58,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,587.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 364,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,365.08. This represents a 19.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 139,378 shares of company stock valued at $125,337. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

BARK Price Performance

NYSE:BARK opened at $0.8403 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $142.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.88. BARK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.5550.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.74 million. BARK had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. BARK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BARK, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

BARK Company Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

