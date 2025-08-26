Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Matthew Garman Sells 17,785 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Matthew Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $227.94 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.84.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be This Low
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Why Sprouts Farmers Market is Buying $1 Billion of Its Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.