Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP Sells $3,022,853.20 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amazon.com alerts:

On Thursday, August 21st, David Zapolsky sold 7,100 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.54, for a total transaction of $1,572,934.00.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $227.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.