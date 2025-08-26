Ambarella (AMBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect Ambarella to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $90.0090 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 2.08. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average of $59.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the sale, the director owned 39,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,204.98. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 1,597.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in Ambarella by 230.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 9,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ambarella by 72.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

