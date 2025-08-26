Amentum (AMTM) & Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Amentum to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Amentum and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amentum 0.41% 10.90% 4.18% Amentum Competitors 6.89% 30.78% 7.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amentum and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amentum $8.39 billion -$82.00 million 64.77 Amentum Competitors $8.28 billion $330.08 million 32.10

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Amentum has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Amentum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

39.9% of Amentum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Amentum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Amentum and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amentum 1 4 5 0 2.40 Amentum Competitors 47 525 1040 25 2.64

Amentum presently has a consensus target price of $27.30, suggesting a potential upside of 8.08%. As a group, “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies have a potential upside of 10.26%. Given Amentum’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amentum has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Amentum rivals beat Amentum on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

