Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) versus WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS) Head to Head Review

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) and WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amentum and WANG & LEE GROUP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amentum $8.39 billion 0.73 -$82.00 million $0.39 64.77 WANG & LEE GROUP $3.95 million 0.20 -$2.54 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WANG & LEE GROUP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amentum.

39.9% of Amentum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of WANG & LEE GROUP shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Amentum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Amentum and WANG & LEE GROUP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amentum 1 4 5 0 2.40 WANG & LEE GROUP 0 0 0 0 0.00

Amentum currently has a consensus price target of $27.30, suggesting a potential upside of 8.08%. Given Amentum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amentum is more favorable than WANG & LEE GROUP.

Profitability

This table compares Amentum and WANG & LEE GROUP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amentum 0.41% 10.90% 4.18% WANG & LEE GROUP N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amentum beats WANG & LEE GROUP on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

Wang & Lee Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the installation of electrical and mechanical systems, it includes low voltage electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire service systems, water supply and sewage disposal system installation and fitting out for the public and private sectors. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

