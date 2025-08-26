American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 255,784 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. $RYAM

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,425,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $13,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist bought 53,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $252,140.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 539,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,313.47. This represents a 11.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier Advanced Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.