American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lineage, Inc. $LINE

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 1,396.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,423 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lineage were worth $13,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lineage by 33.3% during the first quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Summer Road LLC lifted its position in shares of Lineage by 20.1% during the first quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Lineage by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lineage by 3,352.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 131,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lineage by 9.5% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lineage alerts:

Lineage Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a PE ratio of -14.97. Lineage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $86.60.

Lineage Announces Dividend

Lineage ( NASDAQ:LINE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Lineage had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Lineage’s payout ratio is presently -75.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lineage

In other Lineage news, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti bought 12,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,231.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 74,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,573.92. This trade represents a 19.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai bought 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $151,249.35. Following the purchase, the insider owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,878.35. The trade was a 80.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 39,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,752. 71.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LINE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lineage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas set a $42.00 target price on shares of Lineage in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lineage from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lineage from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Lineage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LINE

Lineage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.