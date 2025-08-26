American Century Companies Inc. Buys 16,864 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. $CLDX

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 625,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,864 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 3,446.88%.The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.