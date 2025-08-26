American Century Companies Inc. Buys 8,117 Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $11,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid Transco during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in National Grid Transco by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid Transco in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid Transco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Grid Transco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Stock Performance

NGG opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About National Grid Transco

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Transco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid Transco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.