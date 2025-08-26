American Century Companies Inc. Has $13.68 Million Stake in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. $GRNT

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,249,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,912 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Granite Ridge Resources were worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRNT. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 15.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 8,480,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,430 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at $5,860,000. Georgetown University increased its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Georgetown University now owns 3,325,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 697,823 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 4,637.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 471,474 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 454,071 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of GRNT opened at $5.7130 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $109.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 183.33%.

In related news, Director John Mccartney acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,114.25. This trade represents a 6.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,148.60. This represents a 4.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,618 shares of company stock valued at $237,105 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

