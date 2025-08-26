American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 48,011 Shares of CNB Financial Corporation $CCNE

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,651 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.40% of CNB Financial worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CNB Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CNB Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CNB Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CNB Financial by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $770.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. CNB Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CNB Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

